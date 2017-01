Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- In Fort Worth, it's a brazen thief police are looking for. A guy apparently walked into a Cabela's store, then strolled right out with a rifle.

Police say the thief filled a cart with several boots and a gun case; he then took a rifle from a display rack, put it in the gun case, and walked out of the store without paying.

Or, you know, going through a background check.

Police say the man left in a spray-painted green Toyota Four Runner.