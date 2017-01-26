Border residents react to Trump wall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIDALGO -- President Donald Trump's executive action on border security is stirring up plenty of feelings here in Texas -- and it seems residents actually living on the border are just as torn as the rest of the country.

"Do you have a door to your house? Why? To keep people out that don't belong there. The only difference between your home and anyone else's home and the country is the size of the country, but in essence this is our home. Next, it's pointless to build that wall," Hidalgo resident Lupe Doughrty said.

"People are still going to climb over and cross the border. I've seen them cross the wall many times and use ladders they build themselves. A new wall won't solve the problem," another Hidalgo resident, Remedios Blanco, said.

The border covers 1,200 miles in Texas.

Right now, only about 100 of that is fenced, which means means Trump's wall would have to stretch 1,100 miles. A good portion of that land is privately owned.

Some of it even stretches through Big Bend National Park, where Governor Greg Abbott has said in the past he would oppose having any kind of wall.