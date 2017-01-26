Abilene football players arrested for Fort Worth murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ABILENE -- Two college football players from Abilene are facing murder charges in Fort Worth.

20-year-old Ryan McBeth and 19-year-old Dontrell Dock were arrested by U.S. marshals Wednesday morning. They're accused of shooting Chris Dion Russell outside an apartment complex on January 11.

Police are still looking for a third suspect. McBeth and Dock both played football for McMurry University.

Mcbeth was also on the track team and graduated from Fort Worth's North Crowley High School.