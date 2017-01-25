You Know Walmart Is #Winning When They Start Selling Cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Say what you want about Walmart, but the corporation has become a one-stop shop for all kinds of needs. You can get your nails done, bury your loved one, and pick up some bread and milk all at the same time. But wait. Walmart's now rolling out cars?!

Honk twice if you saw this coming from a mile away?

Wally-world says starting April 1, they'll be teaming up with online retailer Car Saver to save you major dough on your next auto purchase. Hey, it's just in time for tax refund season!

Dallas and Houston residents will be some of the first to call dibs on Walmart's new service.