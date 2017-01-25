Texas’ first Hurts Donut shop opens in Frisco

FRISCO -- If you're craving some glazed, sugary goodness this morning but don't want to settle for just any ol' donut, you might want to make a trip to Frisco.
Today's the grand opening of Hurts Donut.
They're open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and serve up to 70 different kinds of over-sized donuts each day.
We're talking flavors like the cosmic brownie, pink lemonade, peanut butter and jelly. There's even a donut inside a donut!
Hurts will eventually sell donut milkshakes too.
You can check their Facebook page for updates.
33.150674 -96.823612