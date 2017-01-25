Students Make Shoes Their ‘Sole’ Mission for Kids in Africa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLLTON -- Prince of Peace Christian School is kicking in to help kids with shoes. Prince of Peace is having a week long shoe cutting party hoping to make close to 300 shoes out of donated blue jeans. "We are tracing, cutting and assembling patterns for the children of Uganda," said parent volunteer, Kim Millea.

The school is teaming up with SoleHope.org, an organization that ships the patterns to Africa where they are sewn into shoes for barefoot kids. "There are foot born illnesses rampant in Uganda, primarily from jiggers," said Millea.

Jiggers are parasites that dig into feet where they can lay eggs leaving painful wounds and infections. Kids in Uganda often go untreated.

Upperclassmen will make the patterns while grade-schoolers will do the decorating at the end of the project. Students not only learned a new cobbling skill, but they`re stepping up and learning to serve kids who need it most.