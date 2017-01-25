Ruff Life: Speed Date Specialist Buster Slides into a Happy New Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- He may not have always looked his best.

"When we finally were able to take him into our program and evaluate him, we noticed he had a slight case of mange and some ringworm," said Dallas Pets Alive! Marketing Director Haley Edman.

But Chester proved to be a master at speed dating. It started when he got a one-day pass from Dallas Animal Services.

"We take a dog that we've already previously evaluated from the shelter and bring it to one of our adoption events in hopes that we're going to find them a foster home so they don't have to go back into the shelter," Edman said. "Chester was just one of those dogs."

He capitalized that day, catching a foster's eye and punching his ticket out of the shelter. Then, The Master made it work a second time.

"Instantly, he came up to me and started playing with me," Stephen Young said, describing the first time he saw the dog. "I just kind of fell in love from the second I saw him."

That's how Chester checked out of his bad situation and turned into Buster the bias breaker.

"I just want him to be the opposite of the theoretical story of a pit bull," Young, his new adoptive dad, said. "You can ask anybody he's been around. He's the sweetest, most gentle dog they've been around."

He's chill most of the time.

"When I get home he just wants to cuddle up on the couch and fall asleep," Young said.

Once he gets going, though, it's hard to stop!

"He slides all over the floor, and he just doesn't get it that he just needs to slow down a little bit," Young laughed. "That's definitely something that's hilarious just watching him try to run on a wood floor."

Buster may be slide, slide, slippity-sliding, but he's also thriving. This speed date specialist has officially settled down.

If you think you could help Dallas Pets Alive! by adopting, fostering, or volunteering, check out their website: dallaspetsalive.org