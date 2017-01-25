Prosper Garbage Truck Cameras Show What They Do & Don’t Pick Up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROSPER - Cameras are watching you almost everywhere you go. And now, some garbage trucks, like in the town of Prosper, are going high-tech. Waste Connections rolled out a new program for the town, called 3rd Eye.

Prosper Finance Director Kelly Neal says the city wanted to track garbage truck routes to deal with trash complaints for no pick ups. "We could actually pull up the system and be able to see where that truck was or when it actually did collect on that street," she said.

What started as a GPS tracking system for routes soon led to rolling and recording garbage trucks. Waste Connections fitted their trucks with eight cameras that record the driver and everything around the truck. The company says that now, if the garbage man gets blamed for damaging a car, plowing a mailbox or hitting a dog, they've got it on record. "We can always go back and look at the video and have any sort of documentation that shows what happened," Neal said.

The new system didn't cost Prosper any money to taxpayers. Waste Connections is looking to put the system in other places soon.