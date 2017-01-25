Police: Dallas ISD Teacher Paid $28K to Cover Up Student Affair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Dallas ISD is revealing shocking details about one of their teachers.

Police say Thao Sandy Doan not only slept with a student, she also paid him thousands of dollars to keep quiet about the relationship.

Doan was arrested last week and now faces a sexual assault charge. The 27-year-old teacher at Raul Quintanilla, Sr. Middle School; the boy is a former student there.

According to police, the relationship started in 2015, when the boy was just 14-years-old. A year later, Doan says the student started blackmailing her.

She paid him nearly $28,000 before his mom alerted school authorities earlier this month.

Doan is currently on administrative leave.