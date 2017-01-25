Mesquite Teacher Aide Given Cash, Car Lied About Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MESQUITE - A Mesquite middle school is still reeling this morning after learning a teacher's aide lied about having cancer all while happily accepting cash for his treatment.

Students and teachers at Wilkinson Middle School surprised first year aide, Kevin Mabone, with a car and a $1,000 in cash last Friday.

By Monday though, teachers learned Mabone did not have cancer and is actually facing sentencing for fraud in West Virginia.

A federal judge has since ordered a new investigation into Mabone.