McDonald’s to Give Away 10,000 Bottles of its Special Sauce

OAK BROOK, IL -- If you're interested in having your own bottle of McDonald's Special Sauce, that you can squeeze out on your buns at home, well you're in luck!

McDonald's is giving away 10,000 bottles of its Big Mac Special Sauce - in correlation with the release of two new "mac" sandwiches, the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac. Unlike the original, these two sandwiches will only be around until about March 20th.

Though - as for now - this sauce giveaway is nothing but a big tease.

Because all Mickey-D's released today was this tweet saying they'll let everyone know Thursday "when/where you might get one!"

Frustrating right? Well, if you're still in the mood for a Big Mac, but don't wanna deal with a human anymore, you're still in luck! McDonald's will soon be dispensing the Macs for free in an automated burger machine, or if you prefer, an ABM.

The only problem is - it'll only be happening in Boston, and just for one day - on January 31st. But if this is the look of the future we're lovin' it!