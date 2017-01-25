It’s All Good! Donate For Your Shot At Meeting Carmelo Anthony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From the Denver Nuggets to the New York Knicks, Carmelo Anthony's game is anything but mellow. He's aggressive on and off the court, especially with his hard work in the charity world!

The 32-year-old athlete started the Carmelo Anthony Foundation to help people living in under-deserved communities.

Anthony has teamed up with Prizeo, giving one of his biggest fans a chance to give back and hang out with him before a game! Contestants must donate $10 or more for a shot to win tickets to a game along with other prizes!

Check out his campaign video below: