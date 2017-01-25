Did Carl Sagan Predict 2017 America in 1995?

This week, people have been sharing a quote from Carl Sagan’s The Demon Haunted World, which some say eerily predicts the current state of America…from 22 years ago.

Suspecting Carl Sagan had either a time machine or a crystal ball. Ok, probably the time machine. pic.twitter.com/zpKH1HUYhz — Charles Bergquist (@cbquist) January 23, 2017

It’s easy to read that excerpt and see it playing out in front of our eyes.

Are we an economy of Ubers, Googles, Apples and data? Yep.

Globalized economy that has seen manufacturing shift oversees? Yep.

Fancy new gadgets in our pockets, yet we have no idea how they actually work? Yep.

Astrology, horoscopes and all kinds of goofy pseudoscience taken as fact? Yep. And don’t even get started on the fake news issue.

However, as Science Alert points out, reading this as a “prediction” made by Sagan from way back in 1995 uses similar mechanisms as reading horoscopes and seeing things that apply to your own life. Something Sagan railed against.

It’s an accurate picture in some regards, to be sure. It seems like critical thinking is in sharp decline these days.

But while we still have horoscopes, The Kardashians, and….*sheepishly*…certain talk shows that involve the throwing of chairs, we also have science rockstars like Neil DeGrasse Tyson and Bill Nye to shine that candle in this demon haunted world.