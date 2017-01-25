Dallas middle school student allegedly finesses teacher out of $28K during sexual relations

A Dallas middle school is getting unwanted attention after reports of a sexual relationship between a student and teacher surfaced.

According to The Dallas Morning News, 27-year-old Sandy Doan, Raul Quintanilla Sr. Middle School’s soccer coach, was allegedly doing other kinds of extra curricular activities with a former student.

In an affidavit, Doan admits to having sex with the student more than once, but eventually found herself in a math problem she couldn’t figure out. She claims she was forced to pay up to $28,000 to the student to keep him from reporting their relationship to the cops.

The student’s mother eventually found out about the money and sexual encounters through text messages. Doan was arrested last week and faces sexual assault charges against a minor.

