Why Knot?! Millennials are Waiting to get Married

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- All this fighting over who can get married and where may soon be all but pointless. That's because across the country fewer and fewer people between the ages of 20 and 34 are tying the knot.

And this isn't based on some study that interviewed 50 people and then plugged in an equation. This is based on census data.

For example, according to the numbers, 81% of young people (ages 20-34) aren't married in DC.

In six other states - Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont - the numbers are all above 70%! Texas falls in the middle of the pack with 59% of millennials still unmarried.

But why is this happening? Well, your guess is as good as ours. But there are several potential reasons, including worrying about financial instability, a motivation to establish a career first, or maybe even the hook-up culture is to blame.

Whatever it is, it's a path that may not have a happy ending.