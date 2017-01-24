According to a WalletHub study, Texas ranks 42 out of 50 in most educated states.

The study examines key determinants of a well-educated population by school quality, education attainment and achievement gaps between genders and races. The data ranges from the percentage of adults 25 and older with at least a high school diploma, the gender gap in education attainment and average university quality.

Texas ranks 18 in the quality of education and attainment gap. Although ranking low in obtaining education (the state ranks 49 out of 50 in the percentage of high school diploma holders), its annual median household income is mixed between high education levels and high income vs low education levels and low income.

The determining dimensions include the quality of the public school system, the average quality of universities, racial and gender gaps in education attainment, the number of enrolled students in top universities per capita and the graduation rate for public high schools and colleges.