Spice of Blythe: Let Food Bring Us Together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- It's a tough time to be an American right now. The country is divided in two.

And as sad as the division makes me, some things give me hope. Like seeing so many women and children getting together to let their voices be heard.

Speaking loudly is one thing we need, but another thing is common ground. And what ground could be more common than food?

So whether it's baking a pie for your neighbor, sharing some ice cream with someone you disagree with, or explaining your heritage to new friends over a casserole or burgers or beer...

The Spice of Blythe is: let food be the glue that holds us all together. Let it remind us that we're all human, we're all in this together, and it's together that we'll overcome the challenges we face.