Richardson FD Honors Det. Jerry Walker From Above

RICHARDSON -- "The motorcycles were so loud, and then it was really just quiet."

That was the description Richardson resident Bridget Richards gave of the miles long Police, Fire, and EMS escort given to Little Elm Police Detective Jerry Walker.

While hundreds of first responders rolled down the road, others found a different way to honor the detective who was killed in a shootout January 17. Members of the Richardson Fire Department gave the salute and stood above as Walker's procession traveled toward his final resting place.

"One of our brothers was killed in the line of duty doing his job to protect his community," said Richardson Fire Chief Curtis Poovey. "This is just our way of showing our respect and honor to Officer Walker and his family."

The men and women in Red lined the Galatyn Road overpass, standing above Highway 75. Their message was intended for Walker's family.

"Even though it's just one town not even near Richardson, we're all one," Chief Poovey said. "We want to show that honor to him and his family."

Bystanders couldn't help but be drawn to the emotional display.

"It gives you the feels! It does," Richards said. "It was really nice."

Nice? Absolutely.

But can we all agree that, with seven slain North Texas officers in the past year, this is a sight we're getting a little too used to experiencing?