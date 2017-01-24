Got A Facebook Addiction? Study Says, Blame Mom & Dad.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON, UK -- There are a lot of things that you can get from your mama, such as her hair, work ethic--maybe even a Facebook fixation?

Whether it's passed down from mom or dad, one study's blaming your social media addiction on DNA.

Researchers from Kings College London compared more than 8,000 identical twins with the same genes to fraternal twins who share only half of their genes.

In the end, the experts concluded that people are more likely to inherit a Facebook addiction rather than have it influenced by their environment.

So, the next time someone pokes fun and asks "Why are you always on Facebook?" just let them know you "get it from your mama (or dad)."