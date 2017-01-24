Final Farewell: Friends & Family Gather For Little Elm Officer’s Funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO-- It was a farewell fit for a fallen hero. Hundreds of officers, family and friends gathered at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano Tuesday to honor Det. Jerry Walker.

"Jerry got it. He understood," Little Elm Police Chief, Rodney Harrison, reminisced. "He knew what customer service was. He knew how to reach out to people when they were in their darkest hour."

One week ago, Walker lived his darkest moment when he was shot and killed in the line of duty. The 18-year-vet leaves behind a wife and four kids.

"Our hearts break for you in this time of loss and grief and there's no doubt Jerry will be missed," Dr. Jarrett Stephens preached.

Walker is the first Little Elm police officer to be killed in the line of duty. The small town sent off their hero with as much love and light as possible.

"Jerry truly loved being a police officer," his friend John Freebird added. "I guarantee he's patrolling the skies above as we are honoring him today."