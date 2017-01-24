Bullies & Brews Raise Breed Awarness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Bulldogs have gotten a bad wrap lately, and No Bully Left Behind is working to change that. They are a no kill shelter saving dogs that belong to the bully breed. Located in the heart of Oak Cliff, they are all about serving the community that serves them, that means having volunteers come out to walk the pups. It is that purpose that has led Jennifer Harrell Vines to partner with the Texas Ale Project to support the breed at Bullies & Brews, a benefit with both dogs and beers!

If you'd like to help or adopt a pet of your own visit No Bully Left Behind.