2017 Oscars Nominations Are Here

The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th Academy Awards on February 26. Check out the nominations below.

BEST PICTURE

“La La Land”

“Moonlight”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Arrival”

“Lion”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hidden Figures”

“Fences”

“Hell or High Water”

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Amy Adams, “Arrival”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester By The Sea”

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Arrival”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

SOUND MIXING

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“LaLa Land”

“Rogue One”

“13 Hours”

VISUAL EFFECTS

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

“The Jungle Book”

“Doctor Strange”

“Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them”

“Arrival”

“The BFG”

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“A Monster Calls”

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

“Fire At Sea”

“I am Not Your Negro”

“Life Animated”

“OJ: Made in America”

“13th”

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“A Man Called Ove”

“Star Trek Beyond”

“Suicide Squad”

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

“Moonlight”

“Lion”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hidden Figures”

