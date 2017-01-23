What Happens If The USA Leaves The UN?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHARDSON — With all the crazy political drama the last few weeks, you may have missed two big bills being proposed in Congress that could really change the relationship between the U.S. and the United Nations.

Following a controversial resolution condemning Israeli settlements, House Republicans have introduced one bill that would remove all US funding for the UN, and one that would have the USA leave the UN entirely!

Obviously, either bill would have dramatic international consequences, but what about locally, at high school Model UN’s like the one the YMCA sponsors?

“We definitely tap into real world events going on,” Jenna Struble, the director of the Model UN at the Dallas YMCA said. “So they’re learning how to do parliamentary procedure, it’s all hands on. The curriculum is what’s happening in the world.”

So what would happen to a Model UN if one of the nations, like America, just up and left the whole thing?

“I’m really not sure, to be honest with you,” Struble laughed. “It would be interesting to find out how a Model United Nations program handled that because it would be exciting for them.”

And it would be pretty exciting for the world, in a good or bad way, depending on which side you’re on. But no matter where you land on the UN debate, the Model UN is definitely the place to be for young, aspiring diplomats.

“I think the biggest benefit for students in the Model United Nations program is really a creation of empathy,” said Struble. “Learning all different viewpoints, learning to collaborate and come to a solution where everybody is a winner on some level.”

Well, in that case, it sounds like the kids over at the Model UN might already be doing a better job that the real UN!