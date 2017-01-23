Waxahachie Firefighters Help Patch Up Church Hit By Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAXAHACHIE, TX -- A group of firefighters went above and beyond in Waxahachie after a car accidentally crashed into a local church.

It all started Sunday when a member of the Graham Street Church Of Christ tried to back their car up after service. The driver accidentally put it in drive though, sending the car straight through a church wall.

After firefighters checked on everyone inside, they started patching up some of the damage.

They stayed for hours sweeping up debris, installing new framing, and putting up plywood.