Texas trouble?! Why the state just ‘elevated’ their terrorism threat

AUSTIN -- The Texas department of public safety just elevated the state's current terrorism threat. Last week the department released a report saying Texas is under a "heightened threat" mainly because of foreign groups like Mexican cartel and ISIS.

The statement goes on to say, "...attacks against civilians and members of law enforcement is a serious ongoing concern."

With Houston hosting the Super Bowl this year -- this news doesn't sound good!

So, should we be worried?

Well, according to DPS they're planning to work hard with law enforcement to recover from these so-called heightened threats!