Good Samaritan Killed In Robbery At San Antonio Mall

SAN ANTONIO, TX - A day of shopping turned deadly at a San Antonio mall when a robbery ended with shots fired and a "good samaritan" killed.
Police say it all started when two men tried to rob a jewelry store Sunday.
A "good samaritan" tried to stop the two as they fled the scene, but one of the robbers shot and killed him.
Another man, who was carrying a licensed and concealed weapon then shot and injured that robber.
The second suspect managed to escape the mall -- firing at bystanders as he went -- but was later arrested.
Police say two people were shot as the second suspect fled. They're expected to be okay.
Two other people were taken to the hospital as precaution; a pregnant woman with labor pains and another who had chest pains.