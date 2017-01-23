Good Samaritan Killed In Robbery At San Antonio Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO, TX - A day of shopping turned deadly at a San Antonio mall when a robbery ended with shots fired and a "good samaritan" killed.

Police say it all started when two men tried to rob a jewelry store Sunday.

A "good samaritan" tried to stop the two as they fled the scene, but one of the robbers shot and killed him.

Another man, who was carrying a licensed and concealed weapon then shot and injured that robber.

The second suspect managed to escape the mall -- firing at bystanders as he went -- but was later arrested.

Police say two people were shot as the second suspect fled. They're expected to be okay.

Two other people were taken to the hospital as precaution; a pregnant woman with labor pains and another who had chest pains.