Dallas Tenants Don’t Know If They Have To Go

DALLAS - The clock is ticking for about 300 renters in Dallas who might have to move out this summer. The city says HMK LTD. tried to evict several hundred tenants back in the fall. They got a temporary order for families to stay until June.

HMK says the city is totally off base. Owner Khraish Khraish says, "It has been mis-reported I have not filed any evictions. I gave notices to vacate because I had to close my rental business due to the mayors selective targeting of my company."

On Monday, the mayor announced Catholic Charities of Dallas will take a survey of what tenants want and need for housing. "That's the first step in problem-solving is a situation analysis, the lack of data here and the amount of rumors and fake news is way out of hand," said Mayor Mike Rawlings

Khraish says the city is isn't offering solutions for his tenants.

"I do not know what the city is doing except wasting time right now with more surveys and banging on my tenants' doors when it`s clear what they need," he said. "They need affordable housing."

John Anderson's been in his house for 43 years. He`s not too concerned about the survey. He just wants some answers from the city or HMK. "They need to let us know what we can do and what we can`t do," Said Anderson.

So while renters try to figure out where they`ll live, nothing's on the table so far, except a survey.