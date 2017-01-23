Boom Box: Hip Hop Artists Making Cartoon Cameos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Have you noticed over the past number of years that cartoons have started to take a prominent place on prime time television?

It started arguably with the Simpsons than in the last decade or so King of the Hill, Family Guy, American Dad, The Cleveland Show, The Boondocks, and Bob’s Burgers to name a few.

So it had us thinking about all the hip-hop artist cameos that were made in the last few years.

Kanye West made appearances on The Cleveland Show. Cee Lo Green was a hot tub in American Dad.

Jay-Z was kind enough to lend his voice for the cartoon The Secret Millionaires Club, encouraging kids to follow their dreams.

Andre 3000 had a cartoon of his own Class of 3000 and if you can remember MC Hammer did the same thing with a Saturday morning cartoon called Hammertime.

Tone Loc voiced a baby in the cartoon comedy Bay Bay’s Kids. But the most appearances have to go to the Simpsons and the Boondocks. Between the two of them, they have had Ludacris, 50 Cent, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Common and more.

So what’s next for hip hop, maybe a breakfast cereal? Who knows!