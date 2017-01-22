Fox News Fires Stacey Dash & Twitter Loves It

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY -- Stacey Dash is trending on Twitter, and this time, it's not because she said something deemed crazy.

Fox News fired the controversial "Clueless" actress turned political pundit. The network declined to renew her contract, but didn't say why.

To make matters worse, it happened on inauguration day, which also happened to be Stacey's 50th birthday.

You got fired on your 50th birthday, Stacey Dash. --- SAD. pic.twitter.com/5MIG7E6Az2 — GEEZY (@GRYKING) January 22, 2017

Psst... you need to update your Twitter bio. You don't work there anymore.

Stacey had been with Fox since 2014. During that time, she managed to insult just about everyone with questionable comments about race, gender and sexual orientation -- like the time she said transgender people should use bushes for bathrooms.

Twitter is going HAM!

If Trump was supposed to create all these Jobs, why did Stacey Dash wake up today without one? pic.twitter.com/yJRjS98xyo — Harvey King of Shade (@bodysculptorokc) January 22, 2017

Stacey dash deserves everything that's coming to her — El COCO (@SackMan_Ed) January 22, 2017

Live feed of Stacey Dash collecting her last paycheck at Fox. pic.twitter.com/opagxC0k0q — Disgon B. Gud (@disgonbgud) January 22, 2017

Stacey Dash loses job at Fox News, Chrisette Michelle gets dropped from Netflix pic.twitter.com/G8zif92YbH — Jeff (@JayJazzi) January 22, 2017

The Black president is gone and so is Stacey Dash's job. Coincidence? I think not. pic.twitter.com/MNre6ADU8b — April (@ReignOfApril) January 22, 2017

Fox: We fired Stacey Dash. Black Twitter: pic.twitter.com/cTMxLLACAu — Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) January 22, 2017

Hey, maybe now Ms. Clueless will finally get a clue.