Size Matters: SNL Slams Trump Inauguration & So Much More…

NEW YORK -- You can count on SNL to make you LOL.

Comedian and actor Aziz Ansari did NOT hold back while hosting the first show since President Trump's inauguration.

"There's like this new lower case kkk movement that started," Ansari said in his opening monologue. "I'm talking about these people who as soon as Trump was elected said, 'We don't have to pretend like we're racist anymore!"

But the real question -- where the heck was Alec Baldwin?!

Yet, even with Alec MIA, the show had to go on! And we must say, SNL brought out their best substitutes.

They relied on a shirtless Putin to handle the Trump inauguration day drama and Beck Bennett definitely brought the laughs.

The other substitute was Kate McKinnon as Kellyanne Conway in a full blown musical mockery, imitating the hit Chicago.

Lastly, SNL proved t's just so hard to say good-bye, by closing with an emotional musical tribute to former President Obama; complete with a World’s Best President mug.