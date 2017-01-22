Ex-TCU Player & High School Boys Go Into the Kicking Business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON -- The sound of leather on leather as the football is kicked up and good is very familiar to Jaden Oberkrom.

Now, though, one o the Big 12's all-time best kickers isn't the one blasting the ball through the uprights.

"I feel like I don't work. I'm getting paid to help kids get better at kicking," Oberkrom said.

Less than a year ago, he retired from the NFL before his pro career even started. He knew he wanted to teach, but why leave big bucks behind?

The choice was easier than you might think.

"Once I looked at both jobs, both training and the NFL, and took money out of it, it was clear as day which one I should do," Oberkrom said. "That was training."

With 60 kickers in the stable already at the Oberkrom Kicking Academy, Oberkrom knows what he's doing. The problem -- that skill didn't carry over to his online presence.

"I looked at his marketing and said, 'This probably isn't going to work well for him,'" laughed Melissa Triebwasser. "His website, God bless him, it was really bad."

With Triebwasser being a media teacher at Oakridge School, that was the start of an unlikely partnership.

"I didn't know really how successful he was in college and everything he wanted to do," said Oakridge sophomore Joey Petersen.

Four boys at Oakridge, in a class they assumed would be a blow off, were handed the reins to form Oberkrom's entire marketing plan.

"My first thought was, 'This is awesome,'" Oberkrom said. "It helps her students learn, and it helps my business grow. It's a classic win-win."

When the dust settled, the boys, three sophomores and a junior, put the new website up, and it was good.

"We were trying to tell the story of Jaden's academy and what he had to offer," said Oakridge junior Jeff Wright. "We completely redesigned how his business is viewed to the public."

That left the TCU great to do what he now does best.

"It's helped my business grow 2-3 times," Oberkrom said. "If you wanna learn more about it, come see me!"

You can check him out at texaskicking.com.