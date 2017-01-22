Man Shot During University of Washington Trump Protest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Free speech turned into a free for all when a protester was shot at the University of Washington.

Cops in Seattle say the man was caught in a crowd of demonstrators angry about controversial British Journalist Milo Yiannopoulos speaking on campus Friday night.

"All I saw was the guy a few feet away, like 20 feet away, he had blood gushing out of his stomach," a witness said.

Now the victim is in critical condition, fighting to stay alive. Police say the shooter turned himself in early Saturday morning, claiming self- defense.

This is just the latest violent turn of events as inauguration day anger rages on.

President Trump clearly did not get a warm welcome to his new home. More than 200 people were arrested in Washington D.C for rioting. We're talking everything from setting a limo on fire to attacking police officers.

You've got the right to fight for your rights -- but violence is never okay!