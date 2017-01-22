CowByes: Who Won’t Be Back Next Season for the Boys?

FRISCO, TX — It’s the first Sunday in a long time with no Cowboys football to look forward to.

Yeah, the heartbreaking end to a season can feel a lot like a break up! The toughest part is knowing that there are guys on the team who will be breaking up with the Boys, soon.

“It was a great year, great teammates great coaches,” Dak Prescott said on Monday. “It’s the reality of it though, we all won’t be back together. That’s what that team meeting was about. We know it’s the business of this league, it’s part of it. But yeah, it sucks.”

So who are the guys who might not be back next season? Well there are 20 unrestricted players on the squad.

Both wide receivers, Terrance Williams and Brice Butler are up for new contracts, but will their asking price be too steep with the Boys already shelling out big money for Dez?

Running backs Lance Dunbar and Darren McFadden may look to join other teams instead of staying as little used backups behind Zeke.

On defense, D-Lineman Terrell McClain might end up on a new dance floor next year, while the Cowboys secondary has four big names that are free agents: Brandon Carr, Barry Church, Mo Claiborne and JJ Wilcox.

Of course the biggest name isn’t even technically a free agent, but all the odds seem to point to Tony Romo being in a new jersey when the 2017 season kicks off.

So some of the guys will definitely be back, but others will be on an enemy team soon. Meaning it’s probably a good idea if you don’t buy anybody’s jersey until they officially sign back up with Dallas!

Full Cowboys Unrestricted Free Agent List:

QB Kellen Moore

QB Mark Sanchez

RB Lance Dunbar

RB Darren McFadden

WR Brice Butler

WR Terrance Williams

TE Gavin Escobar

G Jonathan Cooper

G Ronald Leary

DT Richard Ash

DT Jack Crawford

DT Terrell McClain

DE Ryan Davis

LB Andrew Gachkar

LB Justin Durant

LB Rolando McClain

CB Brandon Carr

CB Morris Claiborne

S Barry Church

S J.J. Wilcox