× VIDEO: Armed Robbery Suspects Storm Oak Cliff Home

DALLAS — Smile, you’re on surveillance camera.

Dallas cops released video that appears to show “Bonnie & Clyde… and Clyde” wannabes breaking into a home in Oak Cliff near Overton and Lancaster Road early Saturday morning.

But the homeowner wasn’t having it and opened fire on the woman and her two accomplices, setting off a shootout.

Thankfully, that homeowner was not injured, but the trio managed to get way.

If you recognize these, call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS.