DALLAS — The ladies are in formation.

Thousands marched through Downtown Dallas Saturday for the Dallas Women’s March. These women are so passionate and fired up about women’s rights.

This is just one of hundreds of marches across the nation in coordination with the national march in Washington, D.C.

This is what democracy looks like. We are the people. We are women. We won't be silenced. #WomensMarch #dallas #WomensMarchOnWashington pic.twitter.com/j4NQed3PR3 — Katy Anderson (@KatyAndersonDFW) January 21, 2017