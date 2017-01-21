Coinkydink? It’s National Hugging Day — One Day After Inauguration

Posted 11:49 am, January 21, 2017, by , Updated at 11:57AM, January 21, 2017

DALLAS — It’s National Hugging Day.

hug

Yep, there’s a day for that.

Coinkydink that it’s one day after Inauguration Day? Hmm… either way, National Hugging Day is all about encouraging people to hug family and friends more often.

Hey, don’t roll your eyes. Hugging is good for your soul. Docs say it lowers blood pressure, heals feelings of loneliness and anger — making you happier!

pharrell

But don’t just run out and start hugging random strangers. We can’t be held accountable for what happens next.

slap

Of course, social media is handing out big ole virtual bear hugs. Enjoy…

