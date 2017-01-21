Coinkydink? It’s National Hugging Day — One Day After Inauguration

DALLAS — It’s National Hugging Day.

Yep, there’s a day for that.

Coinkydink that it’s one day after Inauguration Day? Hmm… either way, National Hugging Day is all about encouraging people to hug family and friends more often.

Hey, don’t roll your eyes. Hugging is good for your soul. Docs say it lowers blood pressure, heals feelings of loneliness and anger — making you happier!

But don’t just run out and start hugging random strangers. We can’t be held accountable for what happens next.

Of course, social media is handing out big ole virtual bear hugs. Enjoy…

Hugs aren’t only for those within arm’s reach; send pizza as a hug to a hungry friend! #NationalHugDay #PapasPizzaToGo pic.twitter.com/Izw4sG17ST — Papa's Pizza To Go (@PapasPizzaToGo) January 21, 2017