‘Black Genius’: There’s a College Course About Kanye West

ST. LOUIS — Kanye is a self-proclaimed genius.

And there’s at least one person who agrees with him — a Washington University professor who’s teaching a class all about Yeezy.

Seriously. It’s called “Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and Sonic Aesthetics.”

The professor told TIME Magazine, the course is a “good way to get students to connect issues of politics, race, gender, sexuality, and culture.”

Get this, there’s even a Taylor Swift chapter all about that infamous MTV moment.

Yeah, we all know how that played out.

“Hip-hop is a way to show our creative genius,” Dr. Jeffrey McCune said. “Kanye really uses hip-hop as a vehicle to display all of his talents, albeit some better than others.”