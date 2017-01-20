Texas Rangers Fan Fest Is This Weekend!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON -- Your weekend plans! The Texas Rangers are gearing up for the new season with another fan fest!

It's this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Globe Life Park.

There will be all kinds of events -- from tours and photo ops -- to even hitting and fielding clinics.

Plenty of past and current players will also be on hand to sign autographs, including Adrian Beltre, Yu Darvish, and the newly-elected Hall of Famer Pudge Rodriguez.

Tickets are $10 dollars for adults and just $5 for kids.