Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Out of a job QB Johnny Manziel had this epiphany 19 days into the New Year....

No lie.. I was a douche in 2016 I'm just trying to be a good PERSON again#LostInTheSauce — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

The moment of reflection probably had a lot to do with his domestic violence case and a few other episodes that went down last year.

Along with turning over a new leaf, he also cleared up the Super Bowl selfie rumors by claiming he's actually not charging for them.

Just had this brought to to my attention. I'm not charging a penny for a damn "selfie" at the super bowl. Dumbest thing I've ever heard — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Hmmmmm... but a Facebook flyer from Stadium Signatures says otherwise:

Hey, Johnny "cash," you may be #LostInTheSauce -- but we're not!