Donald Trump Surrenders His Android Phone Ahead of Inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump has given up his Android phone, Associated Press reports. He is now using a Secret Service approved device along with a new cellphone number.

Trump is known to use his Android for his infamous Twitter fingers and be very accessible to reporters and politicians. Foreign leaders used his accessibility after the election to find ways to speak with him. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull received Trump’s number from golfer, Greg Norman.

The new device will help Trump’s team control who he speaks to and/or what he says. After the blast from Meryl Streep during the Golden Globes, a New York Times reporter called Trump at midnight to get a response that would dominate the news the following day. This overshadowed the agenda Trump’s team had planned.

It’s unclear what type of device has replaced his Android, but it’s more secure and encrypted. Only a small group of people will have his new number, although it isn’t clear if his Android will be physically confiscated.