Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for a great weekend! NewsFix and CultureMap have teamed up to bring you the best of the best events, and we have quite the lineup for you! Here are a few fun events that you might enjoy!

Texas Rangers Fan Fest

January 21

Globe Life Park

$5-$10

MLB.COM/RANGERS

Iliza: The Confirmed Kills Tour

January 21

Majestic Theatre

$29.50

TICKETMASTER.COM



Bill Maher

January 22

Music Hall at Fair Park

TICKETMASTER.COM