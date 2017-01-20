Class Act: Duncanville Junior Aims to be Governor of ‘Texas Youth and Government’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNCANVILLE, TX — Uncommon drive, kindness and leadership. Those are the things that describe Sharif Long perfectly, our Class Act of the Week.

Sharif is a junior at Duncanville High and an active member of the school’s student leadership.

“I’m junior class secretary, so I help out a lot for my class. We design class shirts, we plan student events,” Sharif said. “And then, I’m also the community service chair in student council, so I help plan community service projects throughout the year.”

He’s also the president of the school’s Youth and Government club and is aiming for an even bigger title: running for the Governor of the Texas chapter of the club.

“It’s a huge deal, and I’m really excited, and I’m looking forward to helping students find their voice through the program,” Sharif told NewsFix.

To top that all off, he’s an all-state band member!

“I’m telling you, you have to drill, drill, drill, so everyday is an effort for me to practice, and it’s important for me to look at not just the big picture, but also the little details in the music and really show your story through your music and the playing.”

Needless to say, he’s made a pretty big impact on his teachers at Duncanville.

“He is a good person first, which pretty much just makes everything else just kind of icing on the cake. So, he’s just a really, really awesome young man,” said Dianne Williams, the director of the school’s Youth and Government program.

And this young man gives the credit of his drive and leadership skills to his local church.

“I always give credit to the church for making me the person I am,” said Sharif. “I think it’s given me an aspiration to want to give back to people with my gifts.”

