WATCH: Eli Young Band ‘Crazy Girl’ Tour Bus Destroyed By Fire!

TOPEKA, KS -- The #TourLife for Denton natives Eli Young Band just recently heated up! Literally.

Check out video posted by the band after their tour bus 'Crazy Girl' caught on fire just outside of Topeka, Kansas.

We've lost more than a bus here. memories and possessions that we can't replace! We're just happy that our driver, Randy, is safe! pic.twitter.com/9SyAghph67 — EliYoungBand (@EliYoungBand) January 18, 2017

Those flames were "crazy" alright! According to several reports the band had the night off ahead of their next show in Minnesota.

Although they were not on the bus at the time of the fire, their driver Randy was.

Thankfully no one was hurt, but the flames were enough to call "Crazy Girl" a total loss! A message from the band read: "we've lost more than a bus, there are memories and possessions that we can't replace."

No word on what caused the fire or if they'll be canceling their next gig!

But we can all agree, this band really needs a Prayer For The Road after this loss.