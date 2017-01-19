Trump Dress Lady Sends Off Inauguration Attendees At Love Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - It’s a dress rehearsal for Barbara Tomasino, also known as the Trump Dress Lady. “You just can’t show up at a Trump rally without making a statement like Donald so I made a Trump dress," said Tomasino.

Tomasino couldn’t make the inauguration but she wanted to do the next best thing and see off Trump supporters at Love Field. Tomasino says, “I’ve had so much fun wearing the dress and making people laugh and seeing their reactions. They go crazy over the dress."

DC goers say they had to plan two weeks ahead to make the trip.

Like Andrew Ward, who was Honored by Obama for his volunteer work at school but wants to see his first swearing in of president elect Trump.

“My son is a huge Trump fan, when he found out that he was running he started doing volunteer hours," said Amanda Ward.

So far not too many haters in a red state. “There really hasn’t been anything negative, online though woo, that’s a different story." said Tomasino.

The Trump Dress Lady says she may hit a Watch party but for now she wants to take it all in. She says, “It’s fun. I make people smile. Go Trump.”