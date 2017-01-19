Target Security Being Questioned After Attack on Local Theatre Director

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Target's security is being questioned after the vicious attack on a local theatre director.

The victim's attorney says the attack could've and should've been prevented.

Police say Derek Whitener actually spotted the two suspects before the attack and reported them to store security.

He said they were acting suspiciously and possibly wearing masks.

Security reportedly told the suspects to leave, but they didn't, and that's where Whitener's attorney says things went wrong.

"We have two dangerous men reported with weapons in front of the store by the victim in advance. Asking for help," Whitener's attorney says, "And they allow him to walk outside on his own, into an ambush where we have concerns targets actions not only didn`t protect Derek but may have made the situation worse."

Whitener's attorney now wants to interview Target employees to figure out what exactly happened.

The plan is to also get Whitener's side of the story once he recovers enough to talk.