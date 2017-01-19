Rick Perry Goes Before Congress For Secretary of Energy Confirmation Hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Governor Rick Perry will go before Congress today for his confirmation hearing for Secretary of Energy, a position he apparently didn't even understand at first.

A new report from the New York Times says Perry accepted the nomination believing he was "taking on a role as a global ambassador for the american oil and gas industry."

In reality, two-thirds of the energy department's budget goes towards the country's nuclear stockpile.

During his 2012 presidential campaign Perry even said he wanted to get rid of the department.

Michael McKenna, a former member of Donald Trump's transition team, told the Times that Perry is educating himself about the job.