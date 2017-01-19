It’s All Good! Score A Night Out With Nicole Kidman & Dev Patel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The film Lion is a movie turned movement and stars Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel wants you to be apart of it.

The Golden-Globe nominee is based on the true story of a boy separated from his family and his quest to find his way home. The movie puts a spotlight on the startling statistic that about 80,000 kids end up missing in India every year.

If you're brave enough to go beyond the film, you could win a chance to hangout with the Nicole and Dev in Hollywood! All you have to do is donate $10 or more through their Prizeo page.

The money will go to organizations such as Magic Bus and Childline India organizations so they can continue to help children in need.