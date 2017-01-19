Dallas ‘Strong Arm’ Attorney Brian Loncar Died of ‘Toxic Effect of Cocaine’

DALLAS — The death of well-known Dallas personal injury attorney Brian Loncar was accidental, according to the Dallas County medical examiner. Primary cause of death for ‘The Strong Arm’ attorney was determined to be the ‘toxic effect of cocaine.’

Loncar also suffered from high blood pressure and heart disease, which were listed as a secondary causes of his death.

Loncar’s body was found inside his car December 4, parked at his law office, two days after the funeral for his 16-year-old daughter, Grace Loncar, a Booker T. Washington student who committed suicide in November after a battle with depression.

