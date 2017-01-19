Black Celebs Called ‘Sell Outs’ for Teaming with Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY -- "It amazes me that to convince black people that Donald Trump cares about them, he takes pictures with celebrities," comedian D.L. Hughley said.

And that's just a snippet of his rant after learning fellow "King of Comedy" Steve Harvey met with Donald Trump last week. He fears Trump has a hidden agenda.

But folks on social media aren't as nice about it.

"A lot of y'all hurt me, you really did," Steve said. "I didn't expect the backlash to be so vicious."

Vicious is an understatement.

Jennifer Holliday says death threats forced her to back out of performing at Trump's Inauguration, but R&B singer Chrisette Michele isn't backing down. She says she will perform. And to all her haters, she tweeted...

Well, Spike Lee ain't trying to hear it. Spike's so pissed off, he's dumped Chrisette's music from his upcoming Netflix series.

Hey, everyone's entitled to their own opinion.

But ESPN announcer Steven A. Smith says bottom line, whether you like or not, Donald Trump will be the next President of the United States, "recognizing the position he's in, respecting it, and using our intellect to decipher where we go from here, not our emotions."

In other words, stop hating.