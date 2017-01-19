Belle of The Ball: Will Donald Trump Save A Dance For Caitlyn Jenner at Inauguration?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- With Melania Trump as our future first lady and all, you'd think we'd already know who the belle of the Inauguration Ball would be, right? Well, not quite. Donald Trump's advisers are reportedly "urging" him to save a dance for Caitlyn Jenner.

Sources claim the president elect's administration team thinks dancing with the former Olympian would send a positive message to the LGBTQ community.

These days, a picture is worth a thousand tweets and many more re-tweets. But can you really imagine these two doing the waltz?!

A rep for Jenner addressed the rumors in a statement to People Magazine.

"There have been no discussions about who Caitlyn will or won’t dance with, or if she will dance at all, " the rep explained. "I can’t deal in hypotheticals and have no idea what any Trump aids hope happens. Of course, real question is: if they danced, who would lead?”

Well, it takes two to tango and so far no word from Donald on this tale.

We're just hoping the Cinderella story doesn't mean Trump will turn into a moth at midnight. No, seriously. If he did he'd probably look like this:



Introducing a new species of moth, Neopalpa Donaldtrumpi. It has a mop of yellow-white scales on its tiny head.

The scientist behind the name hopes to bring attention to conservation.

So I named a species after @realDonaldTrump. Maybe now he'll make conservation of fragile US ecosystems a priority?https://t.co/jetz83AHaC — Vazrick Nazari (@vazrick) January 17, 2017

As for Trump, evolving from a caterpillar to a moth isn't necessarily a beautiful transition. Just saying.